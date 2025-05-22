Watch CBS News
Red Sox-Orioles rained out Thursday, rescheduled as Friday doubleheader

Matt Geagan
The Red Sox were supposed to start a three-game series with the Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday, but Mother Nature had other plans. Boston's game against Baltimore has been rained out, and will be made up Friday afternoon as part of a doubleheader.

With a few inches of rain set to fall in the Boston area throughout the day and into the night, the game was called early Thursday afternoon before fans could even get into Fenway Park. Thursday's game will now be played Friday, May 23 with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. 

Tickets for Thursday's game will be good for admission into the rescheduled tilt. Friday's regularly scheduled game remains a 7:10 p.m. start time.

This is the second time the Red Sox have been rained out at Fenway Park this season, and the third time overall. 

Red Sox vs. Orioles

This series will mark the second time the Red Sox and Orioles play each other this season. Boston took two of three in Baltimore in late-March/early-April.

The Orioles have lost eight of their last 10 games and currently sit in last place in the AL East at 16-32. The Red Sox are 25-26 after taking two of three from the New York Mets, and sit 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the division.

Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08 ERA) was set to get the start for Boston on Thursday, but will not toe the rubber Friday night against Baltimore. Brayan Bello (2-1, 4.02 ERA) was slated to start Friday night's game, but will now get the afternoon tilt for Boston. 

Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.62 ERA) and Walker Buehler (4-1, 4.00 ERA) are scheduled to pitch for Boston on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years. He moved over to the web in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and a few lows) in Boston sports.

