Roche: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the 2025 Boston Red Sox

Happy Opening Day everyone! It's one of my favorite days of the year as we now get have baseball with us every day until the final out of the World Series. Enjoy it!

It's also a time for optimism and for Red Sox fans, there is also a strong belief/hope this team will be back in the postseason come October.

Here are five reasons to carry a "glass half full" attitude into the 2025 MLB season:

Red Sox Starting Pitching

The top priority this offseason for Craig Breslow was to improve the starting pitching. Boston starters were a combined 47-51 with 57 quality starts in 2024 -- ninth in the American League. The top trio of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello went 31-34 while eating up 524 innings.

Now in 2025, there are two pitchers above them in the rotation with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.

Crochet, a 25-year-old lefty, is primed to be a Boston ace. His stuff is filthy with a fastball sitting in the high 90's. Buehler won a World Series with the Dodgers last year and ended the postseason pitching 13 scoreless innings. Being further removed from Tommy John surgery should also help as he pitches on a one-year deal.

The Boston pitching depth will be tested early with Bello, Crawford and Lucas Giolito on the shelf, but there's better depth this year as Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb fill the 4-5 roles behind Crochet-Buehler-Houck. Quinn Priester and Cooper Criswell can provide even more depth if needed.

Alex Bregman

Everything seemed to change the day the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract.

Over the last three seasons, Bregman averaged 154 games, 92 runs, 152 hits, 32 doubles, 25 homers, and 89 RBI. Add in Fenway Park where he's a lifetime .375 hitter with a 1.240 .OPS and watch out. He's also a Good Glove-winning third baseman which means Rafael Devers goes to DH, and the Boston defense will be a lot better in 2025.

Oh, and we can't forget what Bregman brings to the clubhouse. He's a baseball junkie who talks the game non-stop and is there to help his teammates. He's a major difference-maker.

Red Sox Rising Stars

All off-season and Spring Training the talk was all about the Big Three, Boston's trio of rookie prospects - and they did not disappoint. Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer all showed why they are expected to be a big part of the Red Sox for the next 5-10 years.

Campbell earned a spot on the Opening Day roster by showing off his athleticism and a competent bat. He's going to be your Opening Day second baseman.

Anthony has a silky smooth swing and the traits of an upper-echelon Big League player. He could join the Sox at any point in the season and force his way into the every day lineup.

Mayer stayed healthy and showed glimpses of why he was the No. 4 pick overall of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has a sweet swing and looked more than comfortable at third, short, and second base.

The future is extremely bright with these young stars.

Improved Defense

The Red Sox are hoping health, athleticism, and trophies will lead to a much improved infield defense. If shortstop Trevor Story can finally stay healthy, Kristian Campbell gets his footwork and pivot down at second, and Alex Bregman plays his Gold Glove type of defense, then the D can be very good.

Devers seems to have resigned himself to the DH role while Tristan Casas should be fine at first base. Meanwhile, the outfield trio of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu will get after every ball. Behind the plate, the combo of Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez should be just fine.

Alex Cora

Cora arrived to Spring Training and declared that it was time to win. For years, Cora was begging the front office to give him quality MLB players and depth. This year he has it.

This group potentially has all the talent and intangibles to make it to the postseason. After that, give me Cora managing and maneuvering through the playoffs. He's right up there with Bruce Bochy when it comes to getting the most out of his roster in October. It could be fun here in New England when it gets cold.

In the meantime, enjoy the ride.