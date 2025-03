Red Sox season preview: Will Boston ends its postseason drought in 2025? There is a lot of optimism around the 2025 Boston Red Sox ahead of Thursday's Opening Day in Texas. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche is joined by WEEI and NESN analyst Lou Merloni to preview the upcoming season, and both believe offseason additions Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman will help Boston ends its three-year playoff drought.