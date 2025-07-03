Boston Pops and special guests hold final dress rehearsal before July 4 performance

It was a star-studded spectacular for a star-spangled celebration the night before Boston's iconic Independence Day celebrations, where the atmosphere was already electric.

"I love the Pops, the rehearsal, the environment, the beautiful air, I'm just here for all of it," said spectator Pebble Williams.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Bell Biv DeVoe

The pipes got plenty of practice. The smooth Leslie Odom Jr. who portrayed Aaron Burr in the smash hit Tony-Award winning musical "Hamilton" joined the lineup again and Boston's own Bell Biv DeVoe's performance was still so infectious.

The Pops' Fourth of July spectacular is now in its 51st year and Maestro Keith Lockhart said the music celebrates what unites us. This is his 30th anniversary with the Pops.

"This concert is for all of us," said Lockhart. "It's for all Americans so we try not to go in any one particular direction, we go in all directions at once so that there's somebody on the program that everybody says, 'Wow, that they got them just for me.'"

Some couldn't wait until the actual fourth to partake in the festivities, so they got cozy in the grass early.

"I think just enjoying time with family and friends, I think a little pause in the summer to celebrate and just enjoy our country," said spectator Renee Buck.

Boston is preparing to pull out all the stops out as thousands descend to the Hatch Shell for America's birthday.

Celebrating America's birthday

There will be red, white and extra men and women in blue keeping a close eye.

"The impact is the city celebrating and I love that the city comes out together and it's just a big fun festival," said Williams.

In the 250th year of the American Revolution, it will be a celebration for the record books with the stars and stripes forever.

"It gives us a chance to think about what that revolution was about and what we can do to manifest those ideals today," said Lockhart.

The gates open tomorrow at noon if you're looking to grab a seat. This year, the concert starts at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are at 9:40 p.m.