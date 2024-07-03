Boston Pops hold rehearsal ahead of 4th of July fireworks show on Esplanade

BOSTON - The Boston Pops held their rehearsal at the Hatch Shell Wednesday night ahead of the big 4th of July fireworks show on Thursday.

It looked the part, and it sounded the part.

"It gives you the chills"

It was an exciting dress rehearsal that could have passed for the real deal, and for some it might as well have been the actual 50th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular by the moving music. But Wednesday night, the pipes were just getting plenty of practice at the dress rehearsal and it was music to the ears of some lucky onlookers.

"It's like seeing the whole show without the fireworks," said spectator Joyce Spencer.

"It gives you the chills, it really gives you the chills, and to be here in person and not to be watching it on TV is an amazing opportunity," said Karen Weinstock, who's visiting from New York.

The Weinstocks from New York found a bench and planned to stay there from beginning to end, and it wasn't even the real show.

"I've watched them on TV for decades so now we have a chance to sort of see them live and practicing and it's going to be very exciting," said Larry Weinstock.

The stars of the show were ready to inspire— from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love, to Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara and the iconic Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band.

"It's the ambiance, the unity and the vision of America we all are celebrating," said spectator Carline Francois.

Boston is ready to pull out all the stops out for a special tradition that brings together hundreds and thousands of people to the banks of Charles River celebrating what unites us.

"The tradition is wonderful, I've been living in Boston since 1977, I've watched the fireworks every year because I was lucky enough to have a view and I think it's wonderful," said Susan Ashbrook who lives in the neighborhood.

What to know if you're going

Police say if you're coming on Thursday, be prepared to see a big police presence around the Esplanade. Do not bring alcohol, weapons, backpacks, or coolers, just bring yourself and be ready to have a great time.

Fireworks go off at 10:30 p.m.