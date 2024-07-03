Fireworks will light up Boston this 4th of July. What to know about the 2024 celebration.

Boston Pops practice their performance with special guests ahead of the July 4th fireworks show

BOSTON - There's no better place to commemorate the 4th of July than in Boston, Massachusetts. The city's fireworks display, accompanied by a performance from the Boston Pops, is one of the most iconic Independence Day celebrations in the country.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

When are the Boston fireworks?

The Boston Pops concert will begin at 8 p.m. on July 4 and the fireworks show is scheduled from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"As always, the program will close with the '1812 Overture' and the firing of the cannons," Boston Symphony Orchestra spokesperson Jan Devereux said.

Where can you see the Boston fireworks?

Fireworks will be viewable from both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the Charles River.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular takes place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. "The Oval" in front of the Hatch Shell opens to the public at noon.

Who are the performers at the Boston fireworks show?

Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will be joined by headline guest star Kelli O'Hara, a Tony Award-winning actress on Broadway. Also performing at the show are The Mavericks, Darlene Love and the Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band.

Boston fireworks bag policy

Items allowed onto the Esplanade include

Tents (maximum size 10' x 10')

Blankets (maximum size 10' x 10'

Folding or beach chairs

Coolers (no wheels)

Clear bags

Small clutch bags and purses that will be inspected

Items not allowed on the Esplanade include

Coolers on wheels

Backpacks

Weapons

Glass

Cans

Grills

Alcohol

How to watch and stream the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will air on Bloomberg Television and stream online at Bloomberg.com

MBTA schedule for July 4th

The MBTA will be free after 9:30 p.m. for subway, bus, Commuter Rail and ferry fares. The subway will run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m., and then on a weekday schedule for the rest of the day. Buses and the Silver Line will run on a Sunday schedule. The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule.

Boston parking restrictions for July 4th

Streets that will see parking restrictions near the Esplanade on July 4th include Arlington Street, Beacon Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street, Exeter Street, Back Street, Chestnut Street, Mount Vernon Street, Pinckney Street, Revere Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Click here for a full list of parking restrictions.