Boston police union president blames "lack of prosecution" for violence against officers

The president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said the torching of a Boston police cruiser during a "large-scale vehicle takeover" in the South End is the latest evidence of escalating violence towards police.

"We had a couple of officers who were attacked at a local school. We had a couple of officers who were attacked and physically assaulted at the MGM Theater. We had a police officer that was shot not so many weeks ago," union president Larry Calderone said.

Calderone blamed the problem on "lack of prosecution" and argued that the South End incident was "premeditated."

A Boston police cruiser that was set on fire.

"If we're wrong and it's just teenagers acting out, so be it. But I'm not going to wait for somebody to get hurt before we say something publicly," he said. "Maybe the legal system isn't doing enough to make them shy away from that."

Suspects released on bail

The two suspects arrested after the incident early Sunday morning, Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, were both released on low bails of $500 and $1,000 after prosecutors called for more.

Northeastern criminology Professor Dan O'Brien says there has been a trend to soften penalties for youthful offenders but that does not necessarily impact criminal behavior.

"I'm going to bet you the vast majority of the young people who were involved never even considered whether likelihood of prosecution or intensity of bail or sentence or what have you," O'Brien said.

Both men were charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, in addition to other charges. That is a misdemeanor crime in Massachusetts.