Boston police officer shot, wounded during chase in Roxbury

By
Mike Toole
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Mike Toole,
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.
Penny Kmitt

Boston police officer shot in Roxbury
A Boston police officer was shot during a chase in Roxbury early Friday morning but is expected to survive, the department said.

Police said officers spotted a "group of suspicious individuals" in the park at Dudley and Washington Streets around 12:45 a.m. When they approached the group, police said one man ran away. They chased him to Kenilworth Street and that's when police said, the man shot at them.

"One officer was struck. Officers discharged striking the suspect multiple times. Both the officer and suspect were transported to separate hospitals where they are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in a statement.

Police said they recovered a "high capacity firearm with an extended magazine" from the suspect.

The officer has not been identified. The suspect is under arrest at the hospital.

"We will release his identity, charges and arraignment information at a later time," Boyle said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

