Boston police commissioner responds to Karen Read trial testimony from Officer Kelly Dever

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox was asked Thursday for the first time about references to him and his department during testimony in the Karen Read trial.

Kelly Dever, a former Canton police officer who now works with the Boston Police Department, was called as a defense witness. But she was the subject of tense questioning from Read's attorney, Alan Jackson.

Dever is currently on family medical leave from the Boston Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV.

Who is Officer Kelly Dever?

Dever was interviewed as part of the federal investigation into the handling of the Karen Read case. Initially, she told investigators that she saw Brian Higgins, who defense attorneys claim could have killed John O'Keefe, alone with Read's SUV inside the Canton Police Department garage along with former Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz, who died in December.

But Dever later recanted that statement, saying she learned that it was not the case and was not possible because the SUV had not yet been towed to the garage at the time she thought she had witnessed it.

During her testimony, Dever said Cox called her into a meeting before she testified and told her to "do the right thing." Jackson attempted to show that Cox was trying to influence Dever's testimony.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox response

Following an event with Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Thursday, Cox met with reporters and was asked about his name being brought up during the trial.

"I have nothing to do with Karen Read. As a matter of fact, I didn't even know this person was associated with the Karen Read case. I have an organization full of over 3,000 people, and we support all our folks. The reality is that I get information passed on, whether those people are high or low, and I encourage everyone," Cox said. "If you want to work here and you belong here, then we're going to encourage you. I have no idea what they're talking about with Karen Read. I had nothing to do with Karen Read, no discussion about Karen Read."

Cox was then asked if he did tell Dever to "do the right thing."

"I didn't know she was even associated with that case," Cox said. "I was struck like, 'What do I have to do with the Karen Read case?' I've never said those words together. So, the fact is it's much to do about nothing. We have employees here that we have to develop and encourage and do things, and I do that for tons of our employees"

Before the media session ended, a reporter asked Cox if he felt he was inappropriately brought into the trial.

"That case is over. We've got a lot of other stuff to talk about. I had nothing to do with Karen Read," Cox said.