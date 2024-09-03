The MBTA is offering reduced fares for riders. Here's how to apply

BOSTON - Commuters on the T will be able to apply for reduced fares beginning Wednesday, September 4. Tens of thousands of T riders will be impacted by the new program.

What has changed for T riders?

Previously, the MBTA only offered reduced fares for seniors, people with disabilities and people younger than 25 with a low income. Now, the reduced fare will apply to anyone whose income falls below certain guidelines. Riders using the Youth Pass are encouraged to apply for the new program as the Youth Pass will be discontinued on October 31.

The program will bring a one-way ride on the T down from $2.40 to $1.10, and a local bus ride will drop from $1.70 to $.85. More than 60,000 people are expected to qualify of the program.

Who is eligible?

Individual riders ages 18-64 with an income of $30,000 or less and families with an income of $62,000 or less for a four-person household can apply for the reduced fares.

This will be the MBTA's first reduced fare program to include The RIDE. Senior users of The RIDE will be eligible for half-price fares.

"It's our belief that affordable transit is a fundamental right," said MBTA Manager Phillip Eng. "Public transit is a lifeline for many people in our community. Fojobs, for education and other essential services. That's why we're introducing this new reduced fare program, designed to address this challenge and make transit more affordable and accessible to all of those who need it."

How to apply

Riders can apply online in several languages or in person at community centers. Riders may use enrollment in the following programs to show eligibility for a reduced fare:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Transitional Assistance for Families and Dependent Children (TAFDC)

Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled & Children (EAEDC)

MassHealth CarePlus

MassHealth Family Assistance

MassHealth Limited

MassHealth Standard

MASSGrant