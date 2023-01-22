Thump of snow coming Wednesday afternoon, followed by rain into Thursday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The next storm system looks like this most recent one, except in reverse. This time around, we'll do the snow first and rain second.

A front-end thump of snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and take us into the first half of the night, bringing a chance of 3-to-6 inches across many interior locations and lesser amounts the farther south or close to the coastline you go.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

This is expected to make for another slow and challenging evening commute on Wednesday with snow covered roads, so plan accordingly!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As the night wears on, milder air will surge in and start changing snow over to a mixture of ice and rain across the interior, with plain rainfall developing to the south and east. A sloppy night will take place Wednesday as downpours fall over the initial snow and temperatures rise.

By daybreak Thursday, most of southeastern Massachusetts will have popped into the 50s with strong wind gusts, while interior areas will make it to the low 40s during the day Thursday. This warm-up, along with the rain, should wipe out overnight snow in the southeast corner of the state but leave a soggy mess of snow and slush for more inland locales.

The good news is that the rain should end early in the day, so impacts for the morning commute should be somewhat limited Thursday.

Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston this week for frequent updates as we navigate through one of the busiest weeks of winter!