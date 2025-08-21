How to get up close to Marine Corps aircrafts and tanks in Boston this week

Workout with the Marines this week for free in Boston

If you've ever been curious about Marine tanks and aircraft, then this is your chance to get up close and personal with them on the Boston Common.

Boston Marine Week is hosting a slew of events through Sunday that allow the general public to get a glimpse into what it is like to be a Marine. It's all to celebrate 250 years of honor and tradition.

"Boston is where the American fight for freedom began. This week is about the Marines bringing the fight back to Boston, share our story, share our legacy," Colonel Jimmy Wilson said.

The events start at 7 a.m. with a marine-led boot-camp style workout.

"We'll even be incorporating some ammo cans into our workout, something that is going to be specific to the Marine Corps that you won't find in a commercial gym," Sergeant Edward Saldivar said. "Maintaining physical fitness ensures were always ready to defend our nation."

The events begin each day with a wreath-laying ceremony, which commemorates "the lives and legacies of those who made the ultimate sacrifice." From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the public is able to get up close and personal with Marine Corps helicopters and tanks. Visitors can also try on parachutes, bomb detonation equipment, and participate in a pull-up challenge. They can also enjoy performances by the Quantico Marine Band and the Silent Drill Platoon. Kids can even get camouflage face painting!

Learn what it's like to be a part of the Marine Corps

One Marine from Framingham is thrilled for his community to see what it's like to be part of the corps.

"All I can say in one word is just pride, pride to be from Boston and pride to be a Marine," Sergeant Christian Alfaro. "The people of Boston and the Marine Corps have a lot in common, a winning culture being one of them. I know our sports are legendary, they're world-renowned."

"If there's one thing I want you to know, it's that we are your Marine Corps. We want to share stories, we want to meet you, get to know us as people, but we want to get to know you, what your legacy, your history is as well," Colonel Wilson said.

For a full list of events, click here.