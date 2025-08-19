Military helicopters will be flying over Boston this week. Here's why.

Military helicopters will be flying over Boston for Marine Week

Military helicopters will be flying over Boston for Marine Week

Military helicopters will be flying over Boston for Marine Week

Military helicopters will fly over Boston as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday celebration, happening Wednesday through Sunday.

Residents of East Boston, Charlestown, Winthrop and Chelsea will likely see increased helicopter traffic this week. The celebration will include four military helicopters flying from Logan Airport to the Boston Common in the morning and returning in the evening to display the aircraft on the Common.

A military flyover is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Marine Corps celebration in Boston

Humvees, light-armored vehicles and other military vehicles will also be in the city, Mayor Michelle Wu's office said. The noise may be "extremely loud," her office noted.

Other events include public workouts with the Marines, the Quantico Marine Band and a ceremony at Fort Sewall.

"For centuries, the Marine Corps has had a storied history in Boston," said Col. J.J. Wilson, commander of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, the unit leading the Marine Corps' year-long commemoration. "We're grateful for the support of the people of Boston and Massachusetts, where American Marines have been stationed since the Corps' beginning."

The U.S. Marine Corps was authorized by an act of the Second Continental Congress. Capt. Samuel Nicholas established the first Marine Corps recruiting command at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775.

Full Marine Corps celebration schedule

Thursday, Aug. 21

7-8 a.m. - "Morning PT" with the Maines on Boston Common Baseball Field. Sign-up begins at 6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. - Display of Marine Corps aircraft and equipment with various activities on Boston Common.

4:30 p.m. - Marblehead Ceremony at Fort Sewall.

6:30 p.m. - Free performance by the Quantico Marine Rock Band at the Landing Restaurant in Marblehead.

Friday, Aug. 22

7-8 a.m. - "Morning PT" with the Maines on Boston Common Baseball Field. Sign-up begins at 6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. - Display of Marine Corps aircraft and equipment with various activities on Boston Common.

5-7 p.m. - Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Saturday, Aug. 23

7-8 a.m. - "Morning PT" with the Maines on Boston Common Baseball Field. Sign-up begins at 6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. - Display of Marine Corps aircraft and equipment with various activities on Boston Common.

Sunday, Aug. 24

7-8 a.m. - "Morning PT" with the Maines on Boston Common Baseball Field. Sign-up begins at 6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Display of Marine Corps aircraft and equipment with various activities on Boston Common.

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. - Recruiting Station Boston welcomes community to Manning Field in Lynn for various activities throughout the day, including Quantico Marine Band, Silent Drill Platoon, Color Guard and field competition.

4 p.m. - Closing Ceremony at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston.

Other events include wreath-laying ceremonies on Boston Common and color ceremonies at Boston City Hall. For a full schedule of events, visit the Marine250 website.