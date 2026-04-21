Young girl reunited with beloved stuffed animal lost during Boston Marathon finish line celebration

A mother and her three-year-old daughter were among the thousands cheering for the Boston Marathon runners on Boylston Street on Monday, but a beloved stuffed animal was lost in the crowd amid the cheering and celebration.

Katie Pedrick and her daughter Daisy look around the area for hours, retracing their steps in the hope of finding the stuffed toy, but no luck. Pedrick, fearing the worst, turned to social media for help.

"My three-year-old lost her favorite stuffy at the Boston Marathon today," Pedrick said in the post. "Her name is Sarah and we would really, really love her back."

The video quickly gained thousands of views, but no one had seen any sign of the stuffed animal. Pedrick then called CBS News Boston, hoping someone knew someone who may be around the finish line late at night. CBS News Boston called Ali Foley, a volunteer with the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay. Foley quickly set out with her dog, combining sidewalks, trash containers, and even speaking with a Boston police officer.

But right as Foley was about to give up, something caught her eye, lying against a building.

Daisy's toy cat Sarah was found lying against a building in Back Bay. Ali Foley

"I looked down Exeter Street, which had just been cleaned," Foley said. "I looked down to the left and I see a little bundle of fur on the sidewalk and I said, 'That can't be it.'"

Daisy was reunited with her beloved Sarah near the finish line on Tuesday.

"I didn't think we would ever see her again and we are so happy to have her back. She is going to get an AirTag color the second we get home, that's for sure," Pedrick said. "I think the Boston Marathon is so much about people coming together and community spirit. It really feels like an example of that."