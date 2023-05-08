Family of Boston Marathon dog Spencer welcomes new puppy

HOLLISTON - The Boston Marathon may have a new cheerleader.

The family of Spencer the golden retriever is welcoming a brand new puppy.

They shared photos over the weekend of their new dog Jimmy.

It's a boy!!!!! The last 2.5 months have been very difficult on us without our special pups. A couple of days after... Posted by Spencer & Penny on Sunday, May 7, 2023

He was born in March and was just able to come home Sunday.

They said Golden Opportunities for Independence reached out to offer them Jimmy for free after Spencer and his niece Penny passed away. The family said they "could not be anymore grateful" to have him.

Spencer, who quickly became an icon for the Marathon, was known for holding his "Boston Strong" flag on the Marathon route near Ashland State Park.