Watch CBS News
Local News

Spencer, beloved Boston Marathon dog, dies after battle with cancer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Portrait honoring Spencer the Boston Marathon dog unveiled at Fairmont Copley
Portrait honoring Spencer the Boston Marathon dog unveiled at Fairmont Copley 00:29

BOSTON – Spencer, a golden retriever who became famous for cheering on runners each year during the Boston Marathon, has died.

The Boston Marathon confirmed Tuesday that the "Official Dog of the Boston Marathon" died.

Spencer was 13 years old and in October was diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer. It was the second time Spencer battled cancer, previously having a tumor removed in 2020.

In January, artists unveiled a massive portrait of Spencer at the Fairmont Copley Plaza as he was named the honorary canine ambassador for the hotel.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.