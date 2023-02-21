Spencer, beloved Boston Marathon dog, dies after battle with cancer

BOSTON – Spencer, a golden retriever who became famous for cheering on runners each year during the Boston Marathon, has died.

The Boston Marathon confirmed Tuesday that the "Official Dog of the Boston Marathon" died.

Spencer, your spirit and determination inspired us all. We'll miss you, and are proud to call you a friend and forever the Official Dog of the Boston Marathon.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/QoYgLUP5UQ — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) February 21, 2023

Spencer was 13 years old and in October was diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer. It was the second time Spencer battled cancer, previously having a tumor removed in 2020.

In January, artists unveiled a massive portrait of Spencer at the Fairmont Copley Plaza as he was named the honorary canine ambassador for the hotel.