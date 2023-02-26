Spencer the Boston Marathon dog's owners announce death of second golden retriever

BOSTON -- The owners of Spencer the Boston Marathon dog, who died eight days ago, are now sharing another loss of a golden retriever in the family.

Rich and Dorrey Powers announced through social media that their 11-year-old dog Penny, who was Spencer's niece, died Saturday after a veterinarian discovered internal bleeding and tumors on her liver and spleen.

According to the Powers, the veterinarian said that surgery wouldn't have given Penny much more time.

"The vet said without the surgery she would pass in less than 12 hours. We made the difficult decision to help her pass while she was comfortable. We held her, thanked her, and told her we loved her until he last breath," Rich Powers wrote.

Spencer was 13 years old and in October was diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer. It was the second time he battled cancer, previously having a tumor removed in 2020.

Spencer, who quickly became an icon for the Marathon, was known for holding his "Boston Strong" flag on the Marathon route near Ashland State Park.

Penny has been on the Marathon route for Spencer for several years.

"You are with your soulmate Spencer with your frisbees and ball," Rich Powers wrote. "You are forever in our hearts." ,