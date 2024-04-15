See the Boston Marathon 2024 results for winners, times and more details

BOSTON -- While it will take most runners all day to complete the 2024 Boston Marathon, winners of the race have already started to cross the finish line on Boylston Street. You can track their results here throughout the morning and afternoon.

The 128th running of the famous 26.2-mile race got underway just after 9 a.m. in Hopkinton with the wheelchair races, while the men's and women's elite runners started at 9:37 a.m. and 9:47 a.m., respectively. You can follow all the live updates with our 2024 Boston Marathon Live Blog.

When the winners get their trophies on Monday, they'll receive them from former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is serving as grand marshal of the 2024 Boston Marathon.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper wins Boston Marathon women's wheelchair race

Eden Rainbow Cooper, of Britain, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. Charles Krupa / AP

Eden Rainbow-Cooper became the first woman from Great Britain to win the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, finishing Monday in an unofficial time of 1:35:11. It was the first World Marathon major win for the 22-year-old.

Manuela Schar made a push and cut Rainbow-Cooper's lead to 30 seconds at one point, but the Portsmouth, England native pulled away late. There was no one in her rear-view mirror when she took the left turn onto Boylston.

Rainbow-Cooper also won the Boston 5K on Saturday.

Schar came in second on Monday with a 1:35:41 finish, followed by Madison De Rozario (1:39:20), Patricia Eachus (1:40:22), and Aline Dos Santos Rocha (1:41:47).

Michelle Wheeler was the top American finisher in the women's wheelchair race at 1:45:59.

Marcel Hug wins Boston Marathon men's wheelchair race and sets another course record

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the Men's Wheelchair Division at the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Rutherford / Getty Images

Another year, another men's wheelchair crown for Switzerland's Marcel Hug. "The Silver Bullet" collected his seventh Boston win on Monday, and once again broke his own course record.

Actually, he didn't just break the record, he shattered it with an unofficial finish of 1:15:32. He broke his own course record last year as well with a 1:17:06 finish.

He did so despite crashing into the wall in Newton. But not even that could slow Hug down on Monday, and for the second straight year finished way ahead of the competition. Maryland's Daniel Romanchuk finished second with a time of 1:20:37, followed by David Weir (1:22:12), Sho Wantanabe (1:26:10), and Joshua Cassidy (1:26:15).

Romanchuk was the top American finisher, followed by Aaron Pike (1:28:35) and Evan Cornell (1:30:31).

Who won the Boston Marathon in 2023?

The 127th Boston Marathon saw another sweep by Kenya, with Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri winning the men's and women's races, respectively.

Chebet won his second straight Boston Marathon with a finish time of 2:05:54 -- good for the third-fastest winning time in the race's history. It was also nearly a minute faster than his victory in 2022. Chebet was Boston Marathon winner to repeat since Robert Cheruiyot won three straight from 2006-2008.

Obiri was actually a late entry into the 2023 Boston Marathon, and had only run marathon before tackling Boston: The New York City Marathon a few months prior. She won with a finish time of 2:21:38, good for the fourth-fastest winning time in race history.

In the men's wheelchair race, well we already told you all about Hug. But he won his sixth Boston Marathon last year when he beat out American Daniel Romanchuk by over 10 minutes.

Susannah Scaroni won the women's race in 1:41:45 despite having to deal with a loose wheel near the 15K mark. It was her first win in Boston and her third-fastest time on the course in her nine races.

What is the fastest anyone has ever run the Boston Marathon?

Geoffrey Mutai holds the record for the best time at the Boston Marathon, completing the 2011 men's race in just 2:03:02.

Ethiopia's Buzunesh Deba holds the record in the women's race, completing the 2014 Boston Marathon in 2:19:59. The record previously belonged to Rita Jeptoo of Kenya and her 2:18:57 finish in 2014, but Deba was declared the winner in 2016 when Jeptoo was stripped of her title because of doping.

In the wheelchair race, you just read about Hug and his record-setting performance on Monday. Manuela Schar owns the record in the women's race at 1:28:17 (2017).

Do Boston Marathon winners get a prize for winning?

Winners do get a nice chunk of change, with the winners of the men's and women's races receiving $150,000 each. Second place finishers will take home $75,000, while third-place finishers will get $40,000.

In the wheelchair division, the top winners will receive $40,000, while second and third place will take home $25,000 and $12,000, respectively.