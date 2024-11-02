Boston man arrested in connection to brush fire in Milford

Boston man arrested after running away from brush fire in Milford

Boston man arrested after running away from brush fire in Milford

MILFORD - A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a brush fire in Milford on Saturday.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Devonte Johnson of Dorchester was arrested for a fire near West Street. Police received calls just before 9 a.m. that there was a fire in the area and that a man was seen running away. Johnson was arrested after a short pursuit.

He has been charged with setting fire to another's land, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and more. He is being held on $1,500 bail.

Massachusetts brush fires

Firefighters across Massachusetts have been battling brush fires since October 26. At least 100 fires have burned through over 400 acres in the state. Firefighters have been setting prescribed burns in the hope of minimizing the areas that the fires burn.

On Friday the National Weather Service, issued a red flag warning for all of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., due to dry conditions and wind. A large part of Massachusetts is currently experiencing a severe drought with little rain in the forecast.

Over 100 acres have been burned in Salem since last week, but tourists were not deterred from visiting the city on Halloween. Town officials encouraged visitors to celebrate the holiday in the city and that firefighters had a handle on the hotspots.

Crews are continuing to monitor potential hot spots and embers, but ask that if you see a fire call 911.