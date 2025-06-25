Watch CBS News
Sports

Boston Legacy FC hires Filipa Patão as club's first-ever head coach

By
Matt Geagan
Sports Producer, CBS Boston
Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years. He moved over to the web in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and a few lows) in Boston sports.
Read Full Bio
Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Boston Legacy FC has hired its first-ever head coach. Boston's new National Women's Soccer League team announced the hiring of Filipa Patão as the club's head coach on Wednesday. 

Patão joins the Boston Legacy from Portuguese club Benfica, where she's served as head coach of the women's senior team since 2020. During her run, the club amassed a 156-28-15 record and made it to Campeonato Nacional -- Portugal's top flight -- five years in a row. 

Patão started her coaching career with Benifica in 2007 as a youth coach, and moved on to take over the U-15, U-17, and then U-19 women's teams. She will begin her duties with Boston Legacy FC in July, pending approval of her visa.

"I'm very excited about going to Boston. I can't wait to get to the city, meet all the people and start working," Patão said in Wednesday's release announcing her hiring. "The American league is extremely competitive and that's one of the reasons I accepted this project: I like competition, difficulty, and getting the players to strive for more and better. To transform themselves and always demand more of themselves. I know that Boston fans are passionate about the city and their teams and I'm looking forward to building a new history with them."

filipa-patao-4.jpg
New Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao.  Photo from Boston Legacy FC

"Filipa demonstrates all of the qualities that personify this club and the way we want to play: with passion, grit, and style," said Legacy FC controlling owner Jennifer Epstein. "She is a coach who loves to develop players and loves to win, and that attitude is very evident in the way she is approaching our inaugural 2026 season head-on. We can't wait to watch her build Boston's next championship team."

Boston Legacy FC is the 15th team in the National Women's Soccer League, and is set to begin play in the 2026 season.

Matt Geagan

Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years. He moved over to the web in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and a few lows) in Boston sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.