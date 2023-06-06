Lawmakers calling increase in spiked drinks a 'public health crisis'

BOSTON - Calling it a disturbing public health crisis, Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to protect people from spiked drinks.

For nearly two years, victims, police and colleges have expressed concern about the rise in spiked drinks. Last year, Boston had more than 160 cases of spiked drinks reported in the city. In 2021, there were 27 cases. Now, lawmakers want to create a task force that would make every hospital and clinic test victims who think they've been drugged.

Currently, if a person thinks they were drugged and goes to the hospital, they won't be tested unless they are a victim of assault.

A victim of date rape testified in support of the bill. "In September of 2019, I had just started college. The first week, I was raped. I do believe my drink was spiked by the monster who raped me, but I will never have proof because, again, testing was not available, even with a rape kit," she said.

State Senator Paul Feeney says that needs to change. "A person who has been drugged at a bar, nightclub, house party shouldn't have to play hospital roulette to find a hospital where you will be tested for this so you can seek treatment and given resources and file a report with evidence and data so that an investigation can start," he said.

The proposed task force would track data and prosecute those suspected of drugging drinks.

Two major Boston hospitals have actually changed their protocols to test victims of spiked drinks since it came to light. Last week, the state gave the green light for funding to distribute testing kits that would tell people if their drink has been drugged.