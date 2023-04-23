'Never leave your drink unattended,' Boston police issue new spiked drink warning

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has issued a new warning on spiked drinks, asking community members to remain vigilant and report any incidents to police.

Similar to a warning made just before St. Patrick's Day, the BPD is reminding residents once again to be aware of their surroundings and their drinks.

Tasteless, colorless, and scentless drugs like Rohypnol — also known as "roofie" — Ketamine and GHB — gamma-hydroxybutyric acid — are frequently used to spike drinks, causing confusion, disorientation, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness when consumed.

The BDP encourages people to create a buddy system when going out and suggests following these steps to remain safe:

Watch your drink at all times.

Never leave your drink unattended.

Make sure your drink is being served directly to you by a bartender or server.

Don't take a drink from someone you don't know or let them order for you.

Take your drink with you to the bathroom if you have to.

Keep your drink covered when you're not looking at it, either with your hand or some other device.

Test your drink with drug-detecting test strips or nail polish.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseous, light-headed, or funny in any way.

The BDP also says to be aware of the actions of those you're with and strangers, especially if they're trying to lure someone away from the group.

Anyone who appears to be in distress, walking alone, or inappropriately dressed for the weather should be reported to police.