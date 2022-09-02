Emerson College Police warn about spiked drinks

BOSTON - As thousands of college students converge on Boston, Emerson College Police are warning about the dangers of spiked drinks.

The warning comes three months after Boston Police put out a community alert due to a rise in reports of drugged drinks at Boston area bars and restaurants.

"Drink spiking involves an offender adding a scentless, colorless, and tasteless drug to the drink of an unsuspecting victim," Emerson's advisory states, "The effects of drink spiking can vary. Symptoms may include loss of balance, visual impairment, confusion, or nausea."

Reports of spiked drinks at Boston bars have been rampant on social media ever since the spring. One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told WBZ she was drugged as recently as early August while she was getting drinks with colleagues at 5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

"I was two drinks in and feeling heavily intoxicated, struggling to speak, a bit woozy," she said, "There's a lot of that night I don't remember. At one point, I didn't remember how I got home."

Boston Police have been investigating social media reports of drugged drinks but have not made any arrests.

Emerson College Police shared these tips for students to protect themselves:



Do not accept drinks from strangers

If you did not see your drink poured, do not drink it



If you are unsure about any of the ingredients in your beverage, don't drink it



Keep an eye on your friends and their drinks



Never leave your drink unattended



Avoid sharing drinks with others



Keep your hand covered over your drink when you're not looking at it.

