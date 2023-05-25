Watch CBS News
Mass. senators push to fund drug testing kits at bars to stop drink spiking

BOSTON – Massachusetts state senators want to offer free drug testing kits to bars and restaurants in an effort to stop drink spiking.

The state senate just approved a measure that would set aside $300,000 for the kits.

Kits would be sent out to nightlife venues and the state would launch a public awareness campaign about the issue.

The measure will be added to the senate's budget proposal.

