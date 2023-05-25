Mass. senators push to fund drug testing kits at bars to stop drink spiking

Massachusetts senators push for funding to offer drug testing kits to bars and restaurants

Massachusetts senators push for funding to offer drug testing kits to bars and restaurants

BOSTON – Massachusetts state senators want to offer free drug testing kits to bars and restaurants in an effort to stop drink spiking.

The state senate just approved a measure that would set aside $300,000 for the kits.

Kits would be sent out to nightlife venues and the state would launch a public awareness campaign about the issue.

The measure will be added to the senate's budget proposal.