Boston installing curbside EV chargers in neighborhoods, property owners make profit

One of the biggest challenges for electric vehicle owners in Boston is finding convenient and accessible charging stations. However, the city is taking strides to solve the issue by installing curbside chargers across the city.

Juan Manuel, a Roslindale resident, has wanted to buy an electric vehicle for a long time, but has been hesitant due to concerns about charging accessibility. That all changed when he discovered a city initiative that brought a charger right to his doorstep.

"I think I was on the City of Boston website looking at some EV information, and they had something about curbside charging," he said. "I signed up for a waitlist, and in like a week, they got back to me."

How the program works

After getting permits approved, Manuel had a charger installed directly outside his home, which ultimately inspired him to purchase his first electric vehicle.

The city partnered with the company "it's electric" to install the chargers. The company sends drivers a charging cable that attaches to the curbside chargers. The charging cable is free, but drivers pay for the charging sessions.

There are currently two of the charges installed in the city, the one in Roslindale and one in Charlestown.

Curbside electric vehicle charging station in Roslindale. CBS Boston

This effort is part of Boston's broader goal to become more eco-friendly. The city's Chief Climate Officer, Brian Swett, said that transportation accounts for nearly 30% of Boston's emissions.

"One of the things we can do is expand EV infrastructure and empower folks to make decisions that are better on climate action," said Swett in a social media post announcing the new initiative.

Homeowner makes profit off charger

The program uses excess energy from Manuel's property to power the curbside chargers. The company it's electric foots the bill for the extra power and pays Manuel a percentage of their profits.

"Every quarter, I believe you get a small percentage of whatever their profits are, so it's not going to be more than $1,000 a year, but if it's helping the environment, I'm all for it," he said.

As Boston continues to re-imagine its transportation infrastructure, the city hopes this curbside charging initiative can pave the way for a more sustainable future.