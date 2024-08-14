Young humpback whale in Boston Harbor could cause ferry delays, MBTA says

Whale puts on show for boaters near Deer Island in Boston Harbor

BOSTON - A young whale's presence in Boston Harbor could delay ferries in the area. It also has marine biologists concerned for the creature's safety.

"Ferry service may experience minor delays through tomorrow, August 15, due to the presence of a juvenile humpback whale in Boston Harbor," the MBTA said in a statement Wednesday.

Whale has been in Boston Harbor for weeks

The 2-year-old whale, estimated to be between 35 and 40 feet long, has been in Boston Harbor since the end of July. It likely followed prey into the harbor, explained Linnea Mayfield, the naturalist manager for Boston Harbor City Cruises.

"It is in a very high risk area so it's causing a lot of anxiety for a lot of people right now," Mayfield told WBZ-TV. "Boston Harbor is an incredibly busy harbor."

The humpback whale spotted in Boston Harbor Eman Khwaja

Mayfield says she saw the whale herself in an "incredibly precarious situation" close to large container ships in the harbor. Vessel strikes are the leading cause of death for whales, and Mayfield says it's nerve-wracking to see videos on social media of boaters' close encounters with the whale.

"A lot of people don't know appropriate operating guidelines around whales, so they get really really close, they're really excited to see this animal," she said. "This really shouldn't be treated as an opportunity to watch these animals close up."

Biologists are hoping that the whale will soon follow its food out of the harbor and into safer waters. In the meantime, Mayfield boaters should keep at least 100 feet away from whale and not accelerate if they see it nearby. Boaters can learn more about what to do if they encounter a whale by taking the "See A Spout? Watch Out!" free education course.