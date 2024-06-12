Over 160 "dazzling" whale and orca sightings reported off Massachusetts in single day

NANTUCKET - A recent survey flight of whales off the coast of Massachusetts reported more than 160 "dazzling" sightings of seven different species, including orcas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries division said researchers reported 161 whale sightings in total on the May 25 flight south of Martha's Vineyard and southeast of Nantucket, including a rare killer whale sighting. They shared photos from the survey on Monday.

Number of whales "not unusual" this time of year

"It is not unusual that there are a lot of whales in the area this time of year," NOAA spokesperson Teri Friady said. "But since we do not survey every day, or in the same areas every time we fly, catching such a large aggregation with such a variety of species on one of our flights is the exception rather than the rule."

There were 93 sightings of endangered sei whales - one of the highest ever seen during a single survey flight. Also spotted were about three dozen humpback whales, fin whales, sperm whales and the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Killer whales are a rare sight off Massachusetts

Seeing two orcas was a "highlight" of the aerial survey, NOAA said.

"More incredible - one of the killer whales had a tuna in its mouth!" the post stated.

Two orcas seen in an aerial survey off Massachusetts. NOAA Fisheries/MMPA Permit #27066

On June 2, a lone killer whale was spotted off Chatham by people on board a fishing boat. The New England Aquarium said that orca is believed to be "Old Thom," who has been the only killer whale regularly seen in North Atlantic waters.