Boston "Grand Penthouse" is most expensive home on the market in Massachusetts

A "grand penthouse" is for sale in Boston, and the eye-popping listing price makes it the most expensive home currently on the market in Massachusetts.

The asking price for a condo atop the St. Regis Residences at 150 Seaport Blvd. is $49.5 million.

"Encompassing over 10,000 sq ft across 2 dramatic levels, this one-of-a-kind home sits atop Boston's iconic Seaport, offering panoramic views of Boston Harbor and the city skyline through soaring floor-to-ceiling windows," the listing from the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate says.

The floating staircase inside The Grand Penthouse. Surette Media Group

A "floating staircase" with glass railings takes center stage, and the floors are made from Italian marble. There's even a full bar inside.

"The outdoor living experience is equally extraordinary, including a custom infinity-edge pool with a clear acrylic bottom, and a retractable Libart International glass roof, and sweeping water views from every angle," the listing states. "Every element is curated for refined living and entertaining at scale."

Whoever buys the six-bedroom home will also have to pay HOA fees of nearly $23,000 a month.

✨JUST LISTED✨ Boston’s crown jewel has arrived. Welcome to The Grand Penthouse at the St. Regis Residences. Boasting a... Posted by George Sarkis on Monday, June 2, 2025

Realtor.com reports that the new Seaport listing bumped a Martha's Vineyard compound used as former President Barack Obama's summer home off its spot as the most expensive listing in Massachusetts. That property, known as "Blue Heron Farm," has an asking price of $39 million.

In 2022, a 10-bedroom home on Nantucket Harbor was listed for $56 million, but the Nantucket Current reported that it sold the next year for $38.1 million.