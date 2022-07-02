Watch CBS News
Nantucket home listed for $56 million, a Massachusetts record

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NANTUCKET – A home in Nantucket has set a record for the highest listing ever in Massachusetts: $56 million.

The 10-bedroom home on Nantucket Harbor is known as Beam Ends. It is a four-acre waterfront compound in Monomoy with three buildings.

The agents handling the sale, Marybeth Gilmartin and Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass, say the estate has 15,000 square feet of living space. It has seven full and four half baths. 

