Gas price tops $5 a gallon at one station in Boston: "It's insane"

As the war in Iran enters its sixth week, drivers continue to pay more at the pump, with prices nearing $4 a gallon on average in Massachusetts up 13 cents from last week and in some cases climbing even higher.

As energy analysts warn, prices could top $5 gallon later this month if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. At a Mobil station on East Berkeley Street in Boston's South End, prices have already crossed that $5 threshold for a gallon of regular, with diesel nearing $6.70 a gallon.

"I think I was filling up at around $50 and now I'm a little bit over $90 I guess," said Alex Gomez who stopped there for gas. "It's insane how these prices have gone."

$1.04 more per gallon since conflict began

Massachusetts drivers are now paying an average of $1.04 more per gallon since the conflict in the Middle East began.

"I feel like it's just strenuous and for us with families and wives and children at home, it is what it is, we're just doing the best we can," said another driver who was filling up at the South End Station.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said prices are expected to keep rising in the coming weeks, especially if tensions overseas escalate.

"Prices are likely to continue climbing over the next few weeks, especially if the headlines about the war continue to show signs of increasing escalation," Schieldrop said.

Another increase on the way

He added that another increase is on the way as the northeast transitions to summer-blend gasoline.

"There's another 15 to 20 cents of the base cost for that gasoline that still has to show up at the pump," Schieldrop said.

Beyond the pump, rising oil prices are expected to have a broader impact, driving up costs for everyday goods from groceries to lawn care and plastic products.

"As people cut back a little bit, that can help some ease some of the pressure on retail gas prices a little bit. But the reality is there's only so much we can do. It's a commodity and if prices are climbing, we're all stuck paying higher bills," Schieldrop said.