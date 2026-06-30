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Boston announces free World Cup watch party indoors for U.S. vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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Boston may have closed up its FIFA Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza for the remainder of the World Cup, but Mayor Michelle Wu has announced plans for a free watch party of Team USA's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

The watch party will be at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. With the weather forecast calling for temperatures close to 100 degrees on Wednesday, Wu highlighted the fact that the watch party will be indoors.

"Sports bring us together as one big community, no matter where we live or who we root for, and Boston is keeping up the incredible momentum from the World Cup," Wu said. "As Team USA prepares to play Bosnia and Herzegovina and we head into a heat wave, we thank our partners at Boston Red Sox and Crossroads Presents for working with us to provide safe, welcoming spaces where fans can stay cool, watch the match, and enjoy the game with family and friends."

The city noted that the family friendly event has "limited capacity," and anyone interested in attending must register in advance online. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the match kicks off at 8 p.m.

Besides the fan festival, Boston has also hosted community watch parties in Dorchester, on Boston Common and at East Boston Memorial Stadium. The city is also planning watch parties for the semifinals and finals, but those locations have yet to be announced.

Chelsea is also hosting a watch party for the U.S. match at its Fiesta Futbol in Chelsea Square. 

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