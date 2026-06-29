Extreme heat watch in Boston area as hottest weather in years could break records in Massachusetts

Extreme heat is in the weather forecast in the Boston area, just in time for the biggest beach week of the year in Massachusetts.

The WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday through Friday when the heat and humidity will be at its peak. In addition, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

It has been a hot summer already. June will be going in the record books as a top 5 hottest June ever recorded in Boston.

July is set to arrive with a massive heat wave which could stretch as long as six days in some towns across Massachusetts.

The last time we had a heat wave in the Boston area longer then 3-to-4 days was back in July of 2022.

The last time we hit 100 degrees in Boston was on June 24, 2025. That was the 28th 100 degree day in Boston's recorded history.

We will have multiple chances to reach or exceed 100 in the coming days.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Let's take a look at the forecast highs ahead.



Tuesday is when the heat arrives. High temperatures will be generally 90-to-95 degrees west and north of Boston and feels-like readings will be between 95 and 100 degrees as the humidity starts to ooze in.

Wednesday is when we crank it up a notch. The highs will be mainly between 95-to-100 degrees across most of the Boston area (with the exception of the South Coast, Cape and Islands). Feels-like temperatures will range from 100-to-110 degrees as the humidity becomes oppressive.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the entire stretch this week with forecast highs between 95-and-105 degrees. Add in the humidity and it will feel like 105-to-115 degrees. Thursday is our best chance at exceeding 100 in Boston and also at setting a new daily record.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday will be another scorcher. Quite similar to Thursday and perhaps just a degree or two shy of Thursday's highs. Once again, there is potential for 100 degrees in and around Boston on Friday afternoon. Heat indices are expected to be between 100-110 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

You can see on our Heat Index Tracker, the peak of the heat wave comes on Thursday and Friday with Wednesday and Saturday being just slightly more manageable.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The best chance of daily record highs will be on Thursday with an outside chance on Wednesday and Friday.

Highs on Saturday for the 4th of July will be well into the 90s but unlikely to top 100 or reach the all-time hottest reading ever in Boston. That was 104 degrees set back in 1911.

When does it all end?

Currently it looks like Sunday may be the last day of the heat wave for most of Massachusetts with highs forecast to be in the low to mid 90s. We should dip back into the 80s by next Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

With many folks heading to the beaches this holiday week, it is important that you recognize the signs of heat stroke. Stay hydrated and check on those who don't have access to air conditioning.