World Cup bringing "sudden shot of adrenaline" to Boston businesses

The World Cup has created a business boom in Boston, as shops and stores are packed with international tourists.

Businesses around Government Center are making the most out of FIFA Fan Festival, with thousands of soccer fans in the area.

"I'm loving it, the FIFA is bringing in so much traffic," Tanner Varney from Timeless City said. "Especially being on the Freedom Trail as well, everybody is coming in asking for directions, looking where to go. I'm telling them to go to Faneuil Hall, walk by the FIFA celebrations."

Bold Skin Bay is a spa located across the street from Fanfest. Owner Ako Diabakhate said that while some may not be interested in a facial or message, they are eager to learn more about the business.

"It's been very busy," Diabakhate said. "They come in sometimes and say 'What is this place?' I give them a pamphlet and they say 'Oh we're coming back definitely to get a facial or a massage,' because we do that here. But it's been great. We have lot of exposure with the FIFA."

Local shop owners say the enormous amount of foot traffic may not always directly translate to sales but it does bring a renewed sense of energy to the area.

"To have a sudden shot of adrenaline coming into the market place and seeing the traffic is always good to see," said Mahlon Williams, owner of I Love Boston Sports.

Williams' only regret is that he wishes he had more inventory.

"Jerseys, flags, a lot of things that we don't have a store called I Love Boston Sports. I wish I was like, I Love World Sports, because then we'd clean up. People are looking for jerseys, and there's a severe drought. All the places that have certain country's jerseys are all sold out," Williams said.

Still, Williams and other business owners say they're enjoying the World Cup experience that keeps the stores buzzing with fans.