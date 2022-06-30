What to know about Boston's July 4th fireworks celebration, Pops concert on the Esplanade

BOSTON - Boston's Fourth of July celebration is back on the Esplanade this year for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Boston Pops performed from Tanglewood and fireworks were launched from the Common. The festivities were canceled altogether in 2020. But 2022 will mark a return to the Hatch Shell, with a "mega fireworks display" over the Charles River.

The show is set for Monday, July 4th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be available to watch on Bloomberg's platforms. Unlike previous years, the public will not be able to watch a rehearsal on Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public; no advance tickets are needed. "The Oval" in front of the Hatch Shell will open at noon on Monday.

Legendary singer Chaka Khan will headline the lineup of performers, which also includes "The Voice" winner Javier Colon, Grammy recipient Heather Headley, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.

The Pops will be accompanying the artists for a patriotic sing-along and performances of their Independence Day classics.

"This year's performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture—with its universal messages of the right to freedom and self-determination that we honor as Bostonians and Americans each Independence Day—as well as the Ukrainian National Anthem, will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine and the courage and perseverance they have consistently shown in their struggle for their country's continuing independence," Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart says.

Those headed to see the celebration in person can bring folding chairs or beach chairs, and coolers that are carried by a shoulder strap or single handle (no wheels). Blankets, tarps, and tents/canopies (no sides) must be smaller than 10' x 10'.

There's a long list of prohibited items from Massachusetts State Police, including:

backpacks

firearms/weapons/sharp objects

fireworks

glass containers

cans

pre-mixed drinks

non-transparent plastic containers

plastic containers over 2 liters

grills/propane tanks/open flames

alcohol

coolers on wheels

drones

