Find 2022 fireworks near you - a guide to eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com.

TOWN/CITY DATE TIME LOCATION RAIN DATE Mashpee June 24 9:00 Middle - High School July 2 Braintree June 25 9:30 Braintree High School

Halifax June 25 dusk Behind HOPS playground

Milford June 25 10:00 Plains Park June 26 Milton June 25 9:45 Hutchinson's Field

Pepperell June 25 dusk Varnum Brook Elementary

Salisbury June 25 10:15 Salisbury Beach

Sutton June 25 9:15 Uxbridge Road field July 8 Upton June 25 dusk 65 Pleasant St June 26 Canton June 26 9:00 Braintree High School

Auburn June 30 9:30 Pappas Recreation Complex July 1 Somerville June 30 9:15 Trum field

Worcestser June 30 9:30 East Park

Attleboro July 1 dusk Hayward Field July 5 Hingham July 1 dusk Hingham Harbor

Lexington July 1 9:30 Hastings Park

Marion July 1 9:15 Silvershell Beach

Orleans July 1 dusk Rock Harbor July 5 Andover July 2 9:20 Andover High School

Chatham July 2 9:00 Veterans Field

Franklin July 2 10:00 Franklin High School

Lowell July 2 dusk LeLacheur Park

Salem July 2 9:15 Derby Wharf

Salisbury July 2 10:15 Salisbury Beach

Sharon July 2 9:30 Lake Massapoag

Wilmington July 2 9:00 Town Center

Freetown July 3 dusk Hathaway Park July 9 Lynn July 3 9:00 Red Rock Park

Manchester-by-the-Sea July 3 9:00 Singing Beach

Needham July 3 dusk Memorial Park

Rutland July 3 9:20 Memorial Field

Swampscott July 3 dusk Monument Ave

Tewksbury July 3 9:30 Livingston St Park

Walpole July 3 9:00 Town Center

Webster July 3 dusk Memorial Beach

Weymouth July 3 9:30 Wessagusset Beach

Wilmington July 3 9:30 Town Center July 4 Amesbury July 4 dusk Woodsom Farm

Boston July 4 10:30 Charles River Esplanade

Bridgewater July 4 9:30 Legion Field

Cambridge July 4 10:30 Charles Riverfront

Edgartown July 4 dusk Edgartown Harbor

Fall River July 4 9:00 Battleship Cove

Falmouth July 4 dusk Falmouth Heights Beach July 5 Harvard July 4 dusk Fruitlands Musum $40/car

Marblehead July 4 9:15 Marblehead Harbor

Nantucket July 4 9:00 Jetties Beach

Newton July 4 9:00 Albemarle Field

Plymouth July 4 9:15 Pilgrim Memorial State Park

Sandwich July 4 10:00 Shawme Pond

East Brookfield July 9 dusk Connie Mack Field

Nahant July 9 9:00 Bailey's Point Park

Uxbridge July 9 9:00 McCloskey Field

Mashpee June 24 9:00 Middle - High School July 2 Braintree June 25 9:30 Braintree High School

Halifax June 25 dusk Behind HOPS playground

Milford June 25 10:00 Plains Park June 26 Milton June 25 9:45 Hutchinson's Field

Pepperell June 25 dusk Varnum Brook Elementary

Salisbury June 25 10:15 Salisbury Beach

Sutton June 25 9:15 Uxbridge Road field July 8 Upton June 25 dusk 65 Pleasant St June 26 Canton June 26 9:00 Braintree High School

Auburn June 30 9:30 Pappas Recreation Complex July 1 Somerville June 30 9:15 Trum field

Worcester June 30 9:30 East Park