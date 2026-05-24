Boston firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff Jr. killed while battling fire at Dorchester home

Veteran Boston firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff Jr. died Saturday night after falling from the third floor of a Dorchester home while battling a large fire.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Treadway Road. The Boston Fire Department shared video that show flames raging through the roof of the home.

At appt 8:15 heavy fire from 18 Treadway road Dor. This is now a 3 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/ux9GhSM1Fx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

A mayday call was issued when Kilduff fell. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Early Sunday morning, firefighters stood and saluted Kilduff's body during a dignified transfer as he was moved from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.

Kilduff was a third-generation firefighter and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"Bobby was known throughout the department as one of those people you could go to for anything. He was just a firefighter's firefighter. He would do anything for you, he would do anything for the people of the city," Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall said at a news conference early Sunday morning.

The veteran firefighter is survived by his adult daughter and son.

"He was our friend, our brother, and a dedicated family man," Sam Dillon, Boston Firefighters Local 718 president said in a statement.

Fallen firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff, who died while fighting a fire in Dorchester. Boston Fire Department

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during the news conference that "Boston lost a hero tonight."

"Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr. came from a family of firefighters, and he held this calling as the highest duty to serve and protect," Wu said. "Because of his actions, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every resident came out of the flames safe and sound. On behalf of the City of Boston, we extend our deepest condolences to the Kilduff family and all of Bobby's loved ones."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey ordered flags in the state be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in memory of Kilduff.

"His heroic actions last night saved the lives of five individuals, in addition to the countless people he rescued throughout the course of his distinguished career. His death serves as a reminder of the dangers firefighters face every day when they put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe," Healey said in a statement. "My heart goes out to his family and his brothers and sisters in the Boston Fire Department. On this tragic day and every day, I want all of our Massachusetts firefighters and their loved ones to know that we stand with you, and we are forever grateful for your service and sacrifice."