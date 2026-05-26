Tunnels to Towers Foundation will help family of fallen Boston firefighter: "He's a hero"

Against the darkness of loss, red light illuminated Rescue 2 in Roxbury as a symbol of sacrifice and honor for fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff.

"Just to think about all the good things Robert Kilduff did for the community and when he served the public," said Bobby Cooper, owner of Big Top Party Rental which lit up the firehouse. "I think it's a great way to honor Robert Kilduff's legacy."

Inside the firehouse "BK's" memory lives on everywhere. On the wall of pictures, he built for fallen firefighters, including his dad. His handwriting is still on the white board telling fellow brothers to support another firefighter who had died.

The third-generation firefighter was the glue at Rescue 2 before he died in a fall while fighting a fire on Saturday.

"He's going to be felt in this firehouse forever," said Deputy Chief Brian Tully. "A tremendous human being that always seemed to put someone else ahead of him a selfless individual and I think we will always remember him that way. He would help anybody in a time of need that's just the kind of guy he was."

Robert Kilduff holds pictures of his father and grandfather, both who were firefighters. Joe Brooks

Outside Rescue 2, the messages of kindness from strangers and the growing memorial are now a reflection of his footprint in the community.

A Boston police officer and his daughter brought cookies and left a poster for him.

"It hits home," said Michael Mahoney. "It was heartbreaking. I didn't know firefighter Kilduff but hearing Lt. Kelly and the firehouse speak about him so just wanted to help out."

To help the family he left behind, there is an act of generosity from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation who will pay off Kilduff's mortgage and pay for his adult children's college expenses.

The foundation was built from loss after Chairman and CEO Frank Siller lost his New York City firefighter brother on 9/11.

"He's a hero. He's a superhero. Not only was he a firefighter, but he was a Marine," said Siller. "When we have people like that in America, who are willing to die for our country or for their community and all too often do, we better take care of the families left behind."

Because Bobby would have been there for anyone. "Bobby gave his life in the service and protection of others," said Sam Dillon, President of the Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718.

The funeral will be on Monday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.