Thousands mourn fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff at wake: "He's an American hero"

Thousands of firefighters, first responders, family and friends gathered outside St. Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury to pay their respects to Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr., who died while battling a three-alarm fire in Dorchester.

Kilduff, 53, a third-generation firefighter and 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, is remembered as a dedicated public servant and devoted father whose impact extended far beyond the firehouse.

"The legacy he leaves behind is larger than any one person, than any one man," said Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718. "His life-saving efforts, his commitment to his profession, his commitment to his brother firefighters and especially his commitment to his family is unrivaled."

Family members, fellow firefighters and public officials reflected on his decades of service and sacrifice at his wake on Saturday.

Among those attending the wake was Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who described Kilduff as a hero whose legacy will endure.

Fallen firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff, who died while fighting a fire in Dorchester. Boston Fire Department

"He's an American hero," Markey said. "He died protecting other people. His memory will always be in the minds of the people in Boston and in Massachusetts for his sacrifice."

New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also attended to honor Kilduff, who was a lifelong Patriots fan.

Kilduff leaves behind two adult children. In an interview with WBZ earlier this week, Kilduff's son, Mason Kilduff, said his favorite memory with his dad was attending a Super Bowl parade and riding on the duck boat with his dad and Patriots players.

"I wanted to come and say thank you, and it doesn't go unappreciated," Kraft said. "I say that from my whole family and Patriots fans everywhere, thank you to Bobby Kilduff."

For many in attendance, the wake was also a reminder of the risks firefighters face every day. Bri Thebado, whose husband is a Boston firefighter, said it was important for her and her young son to attend.

"My husband is a Boston firefighter. He's here today, so we felt like it was important to come down and show our support," Thebado said holding her son. "We talk about how heroes always go to heaven and we just kind of wanted to show him where that all starts."

The large turnout underscored the deep respect and admiration Kilduff earned throughout his career and the lasting impact of his service on the city of Boston and the firefighting community.

The funeral service for Kilduff will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Washington Street in the South End.