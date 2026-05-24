Boston firefighters mourn Robert Kilduff's line-of-duty death: "He is irreplaceable"

Fellow firefighters paid somber tribute at the fire house where Robert "Bobby" Kilduff, who many referred to as "BK," served for decades with the Boston Fire Department. On Sunday, black bunting was hung in honor of Kilduff, who died Saturday night after falling from the third floor while battling a Dorchester fire.

"He was the heart of this fire house, he is going to be missed sorely. He is irreplaceable," Lt. Greg Kelly said.

Kilduff's fellow firefighters were brought to tears as they remembered their friend and brother. They placed his boots on the floor and traced an outline onto the cement following his death.

"Bobby Kilduff is exactly the definition of what you would imagine a true firefighter should be," Boston firefighter Lector Tavares said.

Robert Kilduff holds pictures of his father and grandfather, both who were firefighters. Joe Brooks

All of the residents of the Dorchester home where the fire broke out Saturday night made it out safely. A mayday call was issued when Kilduff fell. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"BK was the quintessential rescue man. Just in the last 48 hours prior to this fire, he was involved in rescuing a girl who was trying to jump off a building," Lt. Kelly said. "When the mayday came in, I couldn't imagine it could be BK. He's usually the one saving people."

Not only did Kilduff spend decades in the fire service, but he also spent years serving his country in the U.S. Marines.

Kilduff was also part of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, hosting training scenarios for elected officials about the dangers firefighters face.

Kilduff leaves behind two adult children. His girlfriend and her two children. The fire remains under investigation at this time.

"He prioritized so much the importance of being a dad. He loved his kids so much," Capt. Kevin Preston said.

Funeral arrangments have not yet been announced.