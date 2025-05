Crews are on the scene of a fire at a building in Downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a building on 128 Milk St. at around 2 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building's roof.

Firefighters could also be soon on the roof, extinguishing the flames.

WBZ-TV has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information on this story as soon as it develops.