Boston Mayor Michelle Wu re-elected to second term

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was re-elected to a second term in office Tuesday, as she ran unopposed in the 2025 election.

Wu, a Democrat, was initially going to face Josh Kraft, a son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. But after the mayor beat him by more than 48 points in the preliminary election in September, Kraft dropped out.

With 65% of precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Wu earned 92% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the city. Eight percent went to write-in candidates.

The mayor made national headlines earlier this year for her frequent battles with President Trump and his administration over immigration and crime.

"This year against the backdrop of a federal administration's chaos and cruelty, we faced a choice," Wu said Tuesday night. "Cave to the pressure, backtrack and change course, or double down on the values that founded our nation. That's what's at stake. That is what this election was about here in Boston."

Boston City Council election results

Voters across Boston also selected city councilors in nine districts and four at-large seats Tuesday. Votes were still being counted late Tuesday night.

Erin Murphy, Henry Santana, Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia all ran for re-election as city councilors-at-large.

Former City Councilor Frank Baker, was attempting a comeback to rejoin the council.

In District 7, Said "Coach" Ahmed ran against Rev. Miniard Culpepper for the seat vacated by former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who pleaded guilty to public corruption charges. With 63% of precincts reporting, Culpepper had 2,347 votes and Ahmed had 2,133.

To see all of the results from the 2025 elections in Boston, visit the city's website.