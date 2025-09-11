Josh Kraft drops out of Boston mayor's race against Michelle Wu

Josh Kraft has suspended his candidacy for mayor of Boston, days after advancing to the general election against incumbent Michelle Wu.

Kraft and Mayor Wu were the winners in Tuesday's preliminary election and were set to face-off on the November ballot. Wu received 72% of votes compared to Kraft's 23% in the preliminary election.

"I have determined that what is right for this city – during a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart – is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way," Kraft said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for mayor of Boston."

During the campaign, Wu and Kraft sparred over bike lanes and the renovation of White Stadium in Franklin Park. The incumbent mayor has been in the spotlight for her response to the Trump administration's crackdown on "sanctuary city" policies.

After the preliminary election, Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, vowed to stay in the race. He said Wu has "unfairly" attempted to tie him to President Trump.

Wu said her supporters, "sent a message to Josh Kraft, to Donald Trump and to all of their enablers: Boston is not for sale."

According to the Associated Press, as of the end of August, Kraft had outspent Wu, $5.5 million to about $1.1 million.

"I respect Josh's decision and thank him for caring about our city deeply enough to want to make it better," Mayor Wu said. "We are going to continue over the next two months and beyond to keep engaging our community members about the critical work in front of us and how we keep making Boston a safe, welcoming home for everyone."

Wu and Kraft advanced after receiving more votes than two other candidates, Robert Cappucci and Domingos DaRosa.