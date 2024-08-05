Boston traffic impacting Duck Boat, trolley tours "it's the perfect storm"

BOSTON - A trip on a Duck Boat or trolley has become a staple activity for tourists in the city, however lately, traffic backups have been creating delays in city tours, and leaving guides with little stories left to tell.

Bike lanes, scooters causing delays

"It's the perfect storm of many things going on in the city. We have new bike lanes, new bus lanes, which create some confusion and adjustments," said Cindy Brown, CEO of Boston Duck Tours. "We have scooters going around which block the box, and can cause blocks and blocks of delays."

Boston Duck Tours has seen a spike in people being late or missing tours because of traffic and parking issues for people getting to their services. Those who do get on, may be on for two hours instead of 80 minutes.

Boston Duck Boat Tour CBS Boston

"Sometimes guests miss exciting areas of the city because we have to do work-arounds for traffic," Brown said. "We built in some cushions on certain days with rush hour. We have extra ducks we keep throughout the day for a pinch."

At times, they have to shorten parts of the tour, be it on the road or in the water, so they can make up for the time lags. Brown said the tours that approach two hours can be difficult for some riders because there are no bathrooms onboard.

"The planning makes sense. Bus lanes are great and bike lanes are great. The planning looks great on paper, but if the enforcement isn't there it isn't going to work," Brown said. "If you have a road with two lanes, and one double-parker, all of a sudden Boylston Street is one lane. You can imagine how that backs up through Back Bay and beyond."

Worse than during the Big Dig?

Old Town Trolley has drivers on routes for as long as three hours. Their service allows riders to get on and off and spots.

Typically a trolley arrives every 15 minutes, but delays can have them showing up 30 to 40 minutes behind. Some of their drivers have told the company that the traffic is worse than before or during the Big Dig.

"They aren't going to get off the trolley to have lunch at Newbury Street because they don't know when the next trolley will get them," said Old Town Trolley General Manager Tim Carr. "Some of these are baptism by fire. How many stories can you get through on four light cycles in Copley Square?"

City traffic solutions

Carr said the city has been working with tour companies on possible solutions.

A statement from the Streets Department said: "The Streets Cabinet aims to design roadways that balance safe use by all modes. Part of safe design includes clearly defining and separating spaces for the most vulnerable users. The rise of all types of delivery, and a shift in commuting patterns, have changed traffic in Boston. Our engineers evaluate all bike safety projects to confirm that the new street configurations will support known traffic volumes and sizes of vehicles such as emergency vehicles, buses, or trolleys. Our overarching goal is to build streets where all users– pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, and transit riders– can reach their destinations safely and reliably."