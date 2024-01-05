Was crash of stolen Hyundai in Boston that killed 2 teens linked to social media challenge?

BOSTON - Investigators are looking into whether a crash in Boston that killed two teenagers and gravely injured a third is linked to a viral social media trend that involves stealing cars.

Massachusetts State Police said a 2013 Hyundai Accent was speeding when it rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester near the UMass-Boston campus around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Four teenagers were in the car, which police said was stolen out of Jamaica Plain hours earlier. Troopers said a gun was found in the car after the crash.

This car rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, January 4, 2024. CBS Boston

A 14-year-old boy from Dorchester and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan were killed in the wreck. Police said a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale was in "grave condition" Friday. The fourth person in the car, a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester, is also in a Boston hospital but is expected to survive, according to state police.

Authorities will not release the names of any of the teenagers because they are all under the age of 17.

Police departments have been warning drivers about a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars that's part of a social media challenge where thieves tamper with the ignition and steal the cars.

Attorneys general in 17 states want the federal government to recall the cars because they are too easy to steal, saying the vehicles don't have engine immobilizers. It prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present and is a standard feature on many cars.