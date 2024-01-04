2 dead in rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard near UMass-Boston campus

BOSTON - Two people were killed and a third was critically hurt in a single car rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the car crashed near the UMass-Boston campus around 3:15 a.m. and no other vehicles were involved.

A fourth person in the car has minor injuries, police said.

This car rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard near the UMass-Boston campus early Thursday morning. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.