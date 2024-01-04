2 dead in rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard near UMass-Boston campus
BOSTON - Two people were killed and a third was critically hurt in a single car rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester early Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said the car crashed near the UMass-Boston campus around 3:15 a.m. and no other vehicles were involved.
A fourth person in the car has minor injuries, police said.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.