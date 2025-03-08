Boston plans revitalization of Common after complaints of crime, drug use

With many calling Boston Common "a disaster" because of crime and drug use, the city is looking to amp up its efforts to revitalize the common with a newly released action plan for Boston's downtown.

An action plan for downtown Boston

The city held a public safety summit on Thursday to develop the plan, which is available on a public spreadsheet that will be updated regularly to help residents check-in on the status of the Common.

The plan was developed by city and state officials, law enforcement, shelters, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and other organizations to help address issues like drug use, homelessness and crime in the area. The plan includes 38 action items, including the creation of a One Downtown Task Force, which is still being finalized, to oversee the action plan.

Programming, social services, repairs for Boston Common

The plan also calls for making the Common a go-to place for residents and tourists. The city said it plans to secure funding for a Boston parks administrator who will work on increasing programming, concerts, food events and creating positive events around Brewer Fountain and Park and Tremont streets. The city also plans to work with Emerson College to continue to invest in a beer garden and outdoor patio along Tremont Street.

Many of the initiatives also include investing in social services for the area, with St. Anthony's Shrine planning to hire additional staff, educate the public about homelessness and increase community outreach. St. Francis House will ramp up recovery programs and implement a work program.

For its part, the city will look at the infrastructure of the area, including repairing street lights, enhancing street cleaning to get used needles off the streets and reviewing and fixing items like accessible ramps in the area.

City councilor, businesses concerned by crime

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn told WBZ-TV's Jon Keller in December that he was concerned about public safety and has lobbied for an increased police presence in Downtown Crossing and at Boston Common.

"We also have to acknowledge the open drug dealing that's taking place on Tremont Street or Winter Street or Water Street, right in the downtown area, also in the Boston Common.... Tourists don't feel safe there, workers don't feel safe there. Residents don't feel safe there," Flynn said.

Businesses have said crime and drug use have impacted their bottom lines.

"We're a tourism city," said Freedom Trail tour guide Sean Caron in June. "A lot of people get scared once they hear a shooting. A lot of people don't want to go to that area."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has previously said she is committed to the safety of the area.