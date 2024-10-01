After several stabbings on Boston Common, residents say violence ruining famous landmark

BOSTON - Boston Common, considered one of Boston's most treasured tourist spots, is now the scene of a stabbing.

A series of stabbings on Boston Common

Police said a person was stabbed by the Brewer Fountain on Tuesday at 8 a.m. - during the morning rush. The man was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While police look for the suspect, residents and people who work in the area say they're concerned. Jack Greeley walks through the Boston Common a few times a week. "I'm completely unsurprised. You see people on all kinds of drugs all day. I've seen people bleeding. I've seen fights," Greeley said. "They need to do something because this should be a great area."

Police say the recent stabbing isn't the first violent incident in Boston Common. In June, four people were injured after a stabbing attack, and in August, another person was stabbed by Downtown Crossing.

Residents, businesses say they want change

Lauren Thomas walks dogs part-time on Boston Common, and she says she worries about the safety of the dogs she walks.. "The obvious trash from drugs is really difficult with a dog because you have to really be watching them the entire time."

"We're working very closely with our police officers and just to coordinate services for anyone who might need it, but also to make sure there's visibility and presence," said Mayor Michelle Wuz of the problem.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said public safety issues and crime has gone up around the Common. He plans to host a public hearing at City Hall about violence on Boston Common over the coming weeks.

"We have increased police in this area by 25% over the last several months. It's not enough. But we also have to ensure when someone is arrested for a violent offense and if they are convicted, they do state sentence," he said.

Tourists around the Freedom Trail were forced to detour after the Tuesday morning stabbing blocked off a section of the Common for hours. The impact is hurting local vendors in area.

Tommy, from Father and Sons Sausage, said and increase in police presence would help "For the most part now, this corner, I've seen for the last, maybe year or so, has been getting worse and worse."

