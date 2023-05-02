Boston Common beer garden and performance stage opening for season

BOSTON – A new seasonal performance space and outdoor beer garden are coming to Boston Common.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the community space will open for the season on Thursday.

The venue, which will be open through November 1, will include music, food and beverages on Boston Common.

The city announced that Emerson College UnCommon Stage and the Trillium Garden on the Common will occupy the corner of the park at Tremont and Boylston Streets near the Boylston Street MBTA station.

"This new performance venue and beer garden on Boston Common will activate the historic park, and our Downtown, with performances that represent all of our residents of Boston and a new, beautiful outdoor gathering space for all," Wu said in a statement.

There will be daily entertainment and programming on the UnCommon Stage. Entertainment will include local musicians, radio broadcasts, DJs, comedy shows, book readings and more.

The Trillium Garden will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

There are more than 400 seats available. Taqueria El Barrio will be offering food and beverages.

"We're looking at creative ways to bring Boston residents and visitors downtown to replace some of the vibrancy and foot traffic we lost due to the pandemic. But given the outsized role of arts and culture in Boston's economy, this addition will positively impact the economic health of the entire city," said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.