Memorial Day sees thousands flock to Boston Common for 37,000 flags flying in remembrance

People gather to pay respects at massive flag display on Boston Common for Memorial Day

People gather to pay respects at massive flag display on Boston Common for Memorial Day

People gather to pay respects at massive flag display on Boston Common for Memorial Day

Thousands of people headed to the Boston Common to see over 37,000 flags flapping in remembrance on Memorial Day.

"It's very important. We must never forget those who fought for our freedom," Janice Donatelli of Medford said.

Family and friends took time to pause and remember those who served our country and gave their lives in the fight for freedom. The flags on the Boston Common represent every Massachusetts soldier who has died since the Revolutionary War.

Sixty-eight-year-old Myles McConnon was a civilian contractor for 37 years, working with the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For many years, he helped place these flags every Memorial Day while volunteering for Home Base. Now he enjoys taking photos for families here at the memorial and to remember the lives lost.

"This is something we try to represent, what it costs to keep a nation free," McConnon said.

Family members of veterans visit display

34-year-old Michael Paten had several family members serving in World War I and II.

"When my grandfather was alive, I used to take him to the VA hospital. He taught me well and met other veterans there, and they have given so much for this country, and they deserve more," Paten said.

Janice Donatelli says she lost friends and classmates in the Vietnam War. She says days like this get her emotional.

"The sacrifices they've made, the problems we have today, and hopefully it wasn't in vain," she said.

Sergio Castillo of Lynn served in the Marine Corps. He came to share a message with his two children amid a sea of red, white, and blue, a symbol of love and sacrifice.

"Just to respect and to understand what the ultimate sacrifice is and what it really means, rather than just saying it to them. But to have a perspective like imagine that every single flag would be an individual here. And they're all in front of you here, and what you would say to them," Castillo said.

"It means freedom is not free. It is still a dangerous world, and it takes all of us to be willing to give what we can in our way to help our country remain a free state," McConnon said.

Paul Burton Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

contributed to this report.