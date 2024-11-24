Jaylen Brown's big night helps Celtics escape with 107-105 win over Timberwolves

By Kyle Hightower, AP Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored the Celtics' first 15 points on five consecutive 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, before Boston withstood a late charge to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post a season-high fifth straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 28 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost five of its last seven.

Julius Randle added 23 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 20 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.

Minnesota got within 55-54 early in the third quarter, before a 14-0 run by Boston. The spurt featured four 3s by the Celtics, including two by Tatum. The lead grew to 79-60 with 4:26 to play in the period.

But the Timberwolves chipped it all the way down in the fourth, getting within 107-105 with 34 seconds left on a driving layup by Randle.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota will be looking to for some wins at home, after dropping four of its last five on the road.

Celtics: The Celtics have struggled at home at times this season but improved to 6-2 at the Garden.

Key moment

The Timberwolves had the ball with 7.1 seconds and a chance to win. Edwards got the inbounds and tried to drive on Brown. But he was cut off, and the ball swung to Naz Reid, who failed to get off a 3 as time expired.

Key stat

Boston assisted on 25 of its 37 made field goals.

Up next

The Timberwolves host Houston in NBA Cup play on Tuesday, beginning a four-game homestand. The Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba